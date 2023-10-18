Tobam Has $138,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tobam increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

