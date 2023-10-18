Tobam Has $171,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tobam cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,503.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,828,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,503.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,908 shares of company stock worth $23,931,621 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DRI opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.33 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.