Tobam Has $195,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

