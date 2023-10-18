Tobam Has $210,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.