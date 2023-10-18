Tobam Has $223,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tobam lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.58.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.22.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

