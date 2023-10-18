Tobam Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Tobam grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $2,312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE PFG opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.