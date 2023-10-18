Tobam Invests $164,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tobam purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $476.56 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.87 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

