Tobam Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 523 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $297.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.36 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

