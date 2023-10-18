Tobam Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 156.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Hologic were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.62.

Hologic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

