Tobam Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.6 %

TTD stock opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 306.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $2,143,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,362,745 shares in the company, valued at $115,697,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $2,143,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,362,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,697,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,398 shares of company stock valued at $27,597,378. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.