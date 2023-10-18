Tobam Sells 278 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tobam decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in FedEx were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $149.64 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.