Tobam Trims Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tobam lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

