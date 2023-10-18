Tourmaline Oil Corp. Declares None Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$73.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.34 and a 1-year high of C$84.10.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
