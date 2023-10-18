Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Announces Dividend of $0.73

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7321 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

