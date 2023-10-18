TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCON. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

