Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.36 and last traded at $91.44. 12,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 46,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Transcat Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $770.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,902 shares of company stock worth $1,124,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Transcat by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after acquiring an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 3.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 394,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

