Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Shares Up 2.2% Following Dividend Announcement

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $173.08 and last traded at $173.01. 556,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,322,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.04). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

