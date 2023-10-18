TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,434,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 687,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

