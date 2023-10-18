TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $270.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.62. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $297.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

