TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,128,000.

IYF opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

