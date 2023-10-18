TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $250.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $255.85. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

