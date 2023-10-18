TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

