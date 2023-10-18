TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.87 Per Share

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £184.17 million and a PE ratio of -945.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($0.98). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.16.

Insider Activity at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

In other news, insider Wendy Dorey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,650 ($13,008.43). In other TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund news, insider Wendy Dorey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,650 ($13,008.43). Also, insider Sharon Parr bought 24,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £18,003 ($21,989.74). 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

