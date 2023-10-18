Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.55

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 373596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

