Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,299 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. 306,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,691. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

