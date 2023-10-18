U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

