Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.85. Approximately 605,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 627,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $883,315.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $352,046. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

