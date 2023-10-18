UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-7.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.415-2.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $163.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.47. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

