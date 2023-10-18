United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.52 billion-$13.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.44 billion. United Airlines also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-$1.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.19.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.25. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Airlines by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in United Airlines by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

