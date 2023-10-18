United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Gap Down to $26.19

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.19, but opened at $25.41. United Community Banks shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 35,757 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

United Community Banks Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 77.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 18,365.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United Community Banks by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

