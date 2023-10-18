United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Trading 7.3% Higher

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.71. 68,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 82,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.23.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.27). The business had revenue of $267.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -27.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in United Fire Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

