United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Raised by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $20.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.71. 1,128,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,627. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.05 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

