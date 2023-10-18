United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 300,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 820,731 shares.The stock last traded at $436.31 and had previously closed at $453.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

