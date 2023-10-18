UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Callahan Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.63. The stock had a trading volume of 624,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $497.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.11.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

