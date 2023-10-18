Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.41

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 5318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $534.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,129,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,189,000 after buying an additional 74,108 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

