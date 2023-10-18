USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.40

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 69798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

USAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 859.00 and a beta of 1.46.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 20,978 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 23.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 279,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

