Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.73.

FSLR opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day moving average of $189.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.47 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,614. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

