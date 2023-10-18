Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 253.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 859,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,170,000 after purchasing an additional 637,301 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,027,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,990,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.