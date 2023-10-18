Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

