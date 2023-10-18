Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

