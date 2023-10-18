VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Lessened by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.