VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,646 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 118.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,958,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,452,000 after buying an additional 1,061,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,807,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 187,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 340,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 179,862 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares during the period.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.