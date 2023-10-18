VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Trading Up 2.1%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.36. Approximately 1,242,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,930,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,567,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,931,000 after purchasing an additional 272,830 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.