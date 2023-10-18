VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 7.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. 1,001,144 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

