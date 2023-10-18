Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Regis Management CO LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 16.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,090 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 3,305,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052,240. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.