Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Regis Management CO LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 16.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,090 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
VEA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 3,305,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052,240. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
