Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.