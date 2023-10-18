Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1,152.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.