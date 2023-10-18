Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. 275,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,579. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.79 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

