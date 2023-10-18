Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $716,880,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,592 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after purchasing an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,850,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 733,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,894. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

