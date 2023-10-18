Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.77

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 698080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

